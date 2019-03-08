Skip to site footer
The Long Read with Liam Moore, in Saturday's issue of The Royal

Centre-back speaks at length in Saturday's programme

It's another packed edition of The Royal this weekend, so be sure to pick up your copy for just £3 on Saturday.

Liam Moore opens up for an in-depth chat about a life-changing year, with the Royals' centre-back recently having his second child and how he feels he's changed as a person of late.

Take a look at a sneak preview below:

“Player of the Season last season was something, for me, that was a massive aim of mine.

“You want to do as well as you can for the team to start with, but personally you want to perform. I came close the year before that, lost to a worthy winner in Ali, I knew that if I could crack on, it was something I wanted to achieve.

“Not just football-wise but family too, it was a big decision to move down to Reading. Not only did I come down to play football here, I moved my young family, sold my house in Leicester, committed everything to move to Reading. To get that recognition at the end of it was great for me, my parents back home, my wife who made the journey with me to live down here, my little girl, it was big.

“It showed consistency to be in the top three in my first year and to win it in the second year. It was something I was very proud to get.”

And speaking of Ali Al-Habsi, he's Saturday's cover star - with the former Reading and Wigan man celebrating the Royals' Play-Off success against Fulham back in 2017, as part of our celebrations of 20 years at Madejski Stadium.

As always, you'll get an in-depth look at Saturday's opponents, hear from José Gomes and Paul McShane in their pre-match notes and much more, all for £3 from any of our sellers around the ground.

